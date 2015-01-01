Abstract

This study aimed to scrutinize the characteristics of immigrant and refugee offenders within our institution, focusing on factors such as immigrant status, country of birth, duration of residence in Turkey, as well as psychiatric, socio-demographic, and criminal profiles. The data were obtained through a retrospective examination of case records referred to the Observation Department of the Council of Forensic Medicine for the assessment of criminal responsibility between 2017 and 2022. The study categorized the cases into two groups: refugees and immigrants, comprising 35 and 22 offenders, respectively. Significant differences in educational levels were identified between immigrants and refugees within our study group (p < .001). Notably, drug use disorders were more prevalent among refugees, whereas alcohol use disorders were more common among immigrants, with statistical significance (p < .005). During forensic psychiatric assessments, 57.1% of refugees and 54.5% of immigrants required interpretation services. The most prevalent offense in the refugee group was homicide (37.1%), followed by child sexual abuse (28.6%). In contrast, homicide (31.8%) and theft and extortion (22.7%) were the most common offenses for the immigrant group. Six cases (10.5%) were judged to have reduced or no criminal liability. Among the cases, 52.6% had a history of prior outpatient psychiatric referrals, with the most frequent diagnosis being atypical psychosis at 10.5%. The findings underscore the necessity for additional research and targeted interventions to address the mental health and criminological complexities confronted by this vulnerable population.

Language: en