Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although female victims of sexual child abuse present with symptoms such as local pain and vaginal bleeding, however, before any definitive diagnosis a comprehensive physical examination along with a detailed history related to vaginal bleeding should be taken from the patient. Undoubtedly, we must not forget that only one of the causes of vaginal bleeding is rape. Therefore, before making a final diagnosis, other causes of this symptom must be carefully examined. CASE PRESENTATION: The patient was a 6-years-old female who was hospitalized for notable generalized abdominal distention, acute lower abdomen pain associated with nausea and mild fever lasting 5 days progressively worsening, thelarche and vaginal bleeding. Ultrasound examination showed that multilocular-solid masses located in right side of abdomen which led to surgery and mass excision. Histopathology diagnosis was a juvenile granulosa cell tumor of the ovary.



DISCUSSION: Among the various causes of peripheral premature puberty, granulosa cell tumor (GCT) is rare but very important. Since in the two age groups - prepuberty and menopause - we don't expect to see vaginal bleeding, the occurrence of this disorder especially in association with breast enlargement in prepubertal group, need to appropriate imaging including pelvic ultrasound and bone age determination also laboratory data such as level of sex hormones and tumor markers to avoid misdiagnosis.



CONCLUSION: We report the case of a granulosa cell tumor patient with vaginal bleeding that a complete history and examination provides the right path to a diagnosis.

