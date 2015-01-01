Abstract

Age-related cognitive and somatic motor skills changes have been linked to impaired driving abilities. Taxi drivers play an important role in providing public transportation services and security. This study aimed to examine the level of fitness-to-drive (FTD) and identify the predictors of self-reported traffic injury among the older taxi drivers. Taxi drivers 60 years and older in Bangkok and the metropolitan area were enrolled. Hierarchical regression models were carried out to examine the effects of demographics, FTD, and metacognition towards self-reported road traffic injury. Totally, 46.1% of the respondents were classified as at-risk drivers. Drivers with alcohol consumption and low risk perception toward road safety were more likely to experience road traffic injury. Regular assessment of physical and psychometric capacity among older taxi drivers could provide another empirical basis to improve public safety transport.

