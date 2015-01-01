Abstract

Side and frontal airbag deployment represents the main injury mechanism to the upper extremity during automotive collisions. Previous dynamic injury limit research has been limited to testing the forearm at either the assumed most vulnerable location to fracture, the distal 1/3rd, or the midpoint. Studies have varied the surface to which impacts were applied, with no clear consensus on the site of greatest vulnerability. The unpredictability of airbag impact location, especially with altered hand positioning, limits the effectiveness of existing forearm injury limits determined from impacts at only one location. The current study quantified the effect of impacts at alternative locations on injury risk along the forearm using the THUMS FE model. Airbag-level impacts were simulated along the forearm on all four anatomical surfaces.



RESULTS showed the distal 1/3rd is not the most vulnerable location (for any side), indicating forearm fracture is not solely driven by area moment of inertia (as previously assumed). The posterior forearm was the weakest, suggesting that current test standards underestimate the fracture risk of the forearm. Linear regression models showed strong correlation between forearm fracture risk and bone geometry (cross-sectional area and area moment of inertia) as well as soft-tissue depth, potentially providing the ability to predict forearm injury tolerances for any location or forearm size. This study demonstrated the forearm's vulnerability to fracture from airbag deployments, indicating the need for safety systems to better address injury mechanisms for the upper limb to effectively protect drivers.

