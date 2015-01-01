Abstract

BACKGROUND: Forensic nurse examiners, including sexual assault nurse examiners, provide care for survivors holistically through healthcare, emotional support, connection to follow-up care, safety planning, and, if desired, evidence collection to aid in the prosecution of sexual assault. There is increasing recognition that trauma-informed care must also include an understanding of the impacts of structural violence on minoritized patients to ensure health equity.



AIM: To help address this guidance gap, we expanded Campbell and colleagues' empowering care model using a trauma- and violence-informed care (TVIC) lens.



METHODS: We used an iterative discussion-based process that included five joint meetings between a seven-member transdisciplinary research team and a five-member nurse advisory board.



RESULTS: In a TVIC-informed empowering care model, we propose behavioral examples for forensic nurses for each of Campbell et al.'s five key domains of empowering care for forensic nurse examinations (i.e., build rapport and establish trust, show compassion, provide patient-directed care, convey professionalism, and provide resource referral and follow-up).



CONCLUSIONS: These behavioral examples for nurses can help guide forensic nurse training and practice to reduce disparities in treatment and follow-up support. Structures and systems are needed that enable forensic nurses to provide trauma- and violence-informed empowering care to survivors of sexual assault and, over time, increase the accessibility of forensic nurse examinations and improve patient outcomes.

Language: en