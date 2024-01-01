|
Raines AM, Macia KS, Tock JL, Houtsma C, Herwehe J, Constans J. J. Psychopathol. Clin. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
38512204
Despite the well-established link between firearm access and suicide, less is known about other variables that may influence the risk for death by self-inflicted gunshot versus other methods of suicide. As individual factors have demonstrated limited predictive ability, scholars have called for studies that consider the multifaceted relations between myriad variables. One alternative to the typical cause-and-effect approach for investigating various forms of psychopathology is network analysis. However, few studies have applied this method to suicidal outcomes, particularly in the context of a veteran population. Data from 19,234 male veteran suicide decedents (89.1% White; M(age) = 57.16, SD = 18.64) acquired from the National Violent Death Reporting System were used to investigate characteristics of veteran suicide decedents who died by self-inflicted gunshot (gun; 66.4%) versus alternative methods (nongun, e.g., poisoning, hanging; 33.5%).
