Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Provide an overview of the methods used to estimate the cost of sports-related injury published to date, and to highlight considerations and opportunities for future research.



DESIGN: Scoping review.



METHODS: Scopus, MEDLINE and CINHAL were searched from 1st January 2000 to 1st January 2023. Studies were screened by two independent reviewers and were eligible if they reported on a cost analysis or cost estimation of sports related injury.



RESULTS: Thirty-one studies fulfilled the inclusion criteria. Twenty-seven studies (87 %) were published since 2014. The type of costs included direct healthcare costs (12 studies), indirect costs (10 studies) and a combination of both (9 studies). Twenty-one studies (68 %) used a bottom-up costing approach to measure costs of sports injury and estimated direct costs from the service rates or fee schedules of health systems, hospital, insurance companies or national insurance boards. A top-down approach was used in seven studies (23 %) to estimate the indirect salary cost of time-loss injuries using data from publicly available resources. Ten studies were from the cost perspective of a sporting organisation (32 %). There was a lack of explicit reporting of the costing method used and the perspective of those bearing the costs.



CONCLUSIONS: Estimating the cost of sports injuries is an emerging area of research, with publications increasing in recent years. However, there remains a lack of methodological guidance to inform or appraise these studies. The expansion of established cost of illness checklists with sport injury explanations to guide future cost of sports injury studies is recommended.

