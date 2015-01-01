Abstract

It has been suggested that enhanced balance ability may mitigate the high musculoskeletal injury (MSKI) rate among firefighters, but the longitudinal changes in dynamic balance ability within this tactical athlete population have yet to be characterized. The purpose of this study was to examine the changes in dynamic balance ability of a cohort population of firefighter recruits completing a training academy and their probationary period as active-duty firefighters. Twenty-seven male firefighter recruits completed the modified Star Excursion Balance Test (mSEBT) at the beginning (W1) and at the end of their training academy (W14) and after completing their probationary period as active-duty firefighters (W38). After controlling for age and changes in body fat (BF) over time, significant changes in mSEBTANT ( p < 0.001), mSEBTPL ( p = 0.015), mSEBTPM ( p < 0.001), and mSEBTCOMP ( p = 0.003) were observed across time. Although mSEBTPL performance significantly increased ( p = 0.033) in from W1 to W14, significant decreases in all mSEBT reach directions were observed from W14 to W38 ( p < 0.05), with mSEBTANT ( p < 0.001) and mSEBTCOMP ( p = 0.002) also significantly decreasing from W1 to W38. However, the frequency of right vs. left asymmetries (>4 cm) did not significantly change over time in any mSEBT reach direction ( p > 0.05). Irrespective of age or changes in BF, minimal changes in the dynamic balance ability of firefighter recruits were observed during their training academy, but significant decreases in balance ability were noted by the end of their probationary period.

