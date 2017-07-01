Abstract

AIM: This observational study aimed to investigate temporal trends in transport-related injuries in New Zealand by mode of transport and explore whether specific population groups and localities have a relatively higher incidence of injury. These trends provide insight into changes in injury patterns from road trauma.



METHODS: A retrospective study of hospitalised road trauma in New Zealand was conducted between 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2021. Data were obtained from the National Minimum Dataset of hospital admissions, and the New Zealand Trauma Registry (NZTR). Road trauma was identified using ICD-10 coding, and major trauma using Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) coding. Analysis included road trauma by mode, ethnicity, rurality and population rates. Statistical analysis included Interrupted Time Series (ITS) analysis to account for the impact of COVID-19 on road trauma.



RESULTS: Over the 4-year period there were 20,607 incidents of transport-related injury that resulted in admission to a New Zealand hospital. Of these, 14.5% (2,992) involved injuries that were classified as major trauma. Car occupants accounted for 62% of hospitalisations, followed by motorcyclists (23%), pedestrians (9%) and pedal cyclists (4%). Temporal trends showed no reduction in injuries from cars, pedal cyclists and pedestrian injuries, but an increase in motorcycling injuries. Māori had an age-standardised incidence rate almost 3.5 times higher than the rate for Asian peoples.



CONCLUSION: The increases in motorcycling injuries and no changes in pedestrian and cycling injuries, as well as demographic variation, highlight the need to focus on vulnerable road users. Effective and targeted initiatives on vulnerable road users will support objectives to reduce deaths and serious injury on New Zealand roads. Enhanced exposure data is needed for vulnerable road users to account for mobility changes over time. Linked data across population-based datasets is an important asset that enhances our understanding of road traffic injuries and allows evidence-based countermeasures to be developed.

Language: en