Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a global public health problem. The objectives of this study were to analyze the prevalence and correlates of IPV perpetrated by men against women from the recent nationally representative Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (PDHS) 2017-18, and to analyze levels and trends of IPV perpetrated by current/former husbands from PDHS conducted in 2012-13, in the four provinces and the capital city.



METHODS: Association of having ever experienced IPV, defined as either emotional, physical and/or sexual violence, by ever married women aged 15-49, with 12 explanatory socio-demographic, attitudinal, and experiences were analyzed using simple and multiple logistic regression models.



RESULTS: The prevalence of having ever experienced IPV was 33.48% (95% CI: 30.76-36.32). In the final multivariable model, number of living children, having knowledge of parental physical IPV, husband's use of alcohol, and marital control were statistically significantly associated with IPV. Proportions and trend analysis of emotional and physical IPV between the PDHS 2017-18 and PDHS 2012-13, showed that in general, rural areas of provinces reported higher prevalence of emotional and physical IPV, compared with urban areas, and in general, emotional, and physical IPV prevalence declined from PDHS2012-13 to PDHS2017-18.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of having experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence in Pakistan was lower than the prevalence for the WHO Eastern Mediterranean region. However, IPV burden at the provincial urban-rural residency status underscore the need for location specific strategies to effectively address IPV in Pakistan.

