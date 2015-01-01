Abstract

Researchers conducted an investigation by tornado simulator to study the impact of wind angle on the aerodynamic characteristics of a reduced (1:150) high-speed train model using six-dimensional force/torque sensor. The reduced scale model size can match the relative size relationship between high-speed train and tornado vortex core in real condition.



RESULTS show that the wind angle affects the mean value and standard deviation of the force and moment coefficient of the high-speed train at the same radial position. The variations of the mean value and standard deviation of the pitching moment coefficient of the high-speed train carriage model at 60°and 90°are different from that at other wind angles. The variations of the mean value of the pitching moment coefficient of the high-speed train head model at 0°, 15°and 30°are different from that at other wind angles. The variations of the standard deviation of the pitching moment coefficient of the high-speed train head model at 60°,75°and 90°are different from that at other wind angles. This research will help the further study of the operation safety of high-speed train in the event of a tornado impacting a high-speed train network.

