Abstract

AIMS: Existing evidence shows that people who report Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are more likely to exhibit health-risk behaviors. However, limited research on this topic pertains to oncology population. We aim to address this knowledge gap by estimating the prevalence of ACEs and investigating their association with self-reported health-risk behaviors among adult cancer survivors living in the U.S.



METHODS: We conducted a secondary analysis using cross-sectional data from the 2021 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System ACE module. We included 4,126 adults, aged ≥18 years, with a history of cancer. The outcome variable was self-reported health-risk behaviors, which included cigarette smoking, e-cigarette use, and binge alcohol drinking. Self-reported ACEs history was the primary independent variable, comprised of 11 questions regarding child abuse and dysfunctional households. We conducted descriptive statistics and multivariable logistic regression to describe the relationship between the ACE history and health-risk behaviors.



RESULTS: Overall, 84.2% of cancer survivors self-reported as White, 58.4% were women, and 76.6% were aged 65+ years. Nearly two-thirds of the sample (63.2%) self-reported at least one ACE (prior to age 18) and 21.7% engaged in ≥1 health-risk-behaviors, such as cigarette smoking, binge alcohol drinking, or e-cigarette use. Experiencing ≥3 ACEs was associated with 145% increased odds of reporting at least one health-risk behavior (OR = 2.45, 95% CI [1.78-3.38]) when compared to those without a history of ACEs. Besides, survivors who were younger, divorced, less educated, and had low income had higher odds of reporting at least one health-risk behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, a history of ACEs is associated with health-risk behaviors. These all can negatively impact cancer survivors' overall well-being. Early screening for ACE during oncologic visits can be a protective measure for preventing health-risk behaviors among cancer survivors.

Language: en