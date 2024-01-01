Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the relationship between childhood maltreatment (CM), objective and subjective cognition, and psychosocial functioning in adults with first-episode psychosis (FEP) by examining the moderating role of cognitive reserve (CR). A secondary objective was to explore whether unique CM subtypes (physical and/or emotional abuse, sexual abuse, physical and/or emotional neglect) were driving this relationship.



METHOD: Sixty-six individuals with FEP (M(age) = 27.3, SD = 7.2 years, 47% male) completed a comprehensive neuropsychological test battery, the Cognitive Complaints in Bipolar Disorder Rating Assessment (COBRA), the Functioning Assessment Short Test (FAST), the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), and the Cognitive Reserve Assessment Scale in Health (CRASH). Linear regression analyses were conducted to evaluate the interaction effect of CR between CM and cognitive and psychosocial variables, controlling for age, sex, and social desirability (CTQ-denial-minimization).



RESULTS: In adults with FEP overall CM interacted with CR to predict COBRA-subjective cognitive complaints, but not neurocognitive or psychosocial functioning. Sexual abuse and physical neglect interacted with CR to predict verbal memory. Most of the CM subtypes interacted with CR to predict FAST-leisure time, whereas only emotional neglect interacted with CR to predict FAST-interpersonal relationships. Overall, greater CR was related to better functioning.



CONCLUSIONS: The current results indicate that associations between specific CM subtypes, subjective and objective cognition, and psychosocial domains are moderated through CR with greater functioning. Early interventions focused on CR seeking to improve cognitive and psychosocial outcomes, with emphasis on improving subjective cognitive functions would be beneficial for individuals with FEP and CM. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

