|
Citation
|
Dávila-Cervantes CA, Luna-Contreras M. Rev. Bras. Epidemiol. 2024; 27: e240014.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38511824
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is the culmination of a process or continuum known as suicidal behavior that proceeds from ideation and planning to attempt. The objective was to estimate the prevalence of suicide attempts in the adult Mexican population and to analyze their main associated factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Obesity/epidemiology; *Suicide, Attempted; Adolescent; Adult; Brazil; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Humans; Mexico/epidemiology; Prevalence; Risk Factors