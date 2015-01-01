Abstract

Integration of several communication technologies that facilitate user access contributes to the rapid development of the smart city notion. Intelligent transportation systems (ITS) are introduced as part of smart city development to provide drivers with enhanced communication and information-sharing capabilities. The article introduces a novel ITS content delivery framework (CDF) that addresses communication outage issues. CDF-ITS uses End-to-end decision-making system modelling to examine factors such as communication, content distribution, and vehicle features. A suitable communication slot for vehicular users is determined by processing these characteristics based on outage time and variables. By allocating time-aware communication slots according to the classification of the propagation factor, outage problems may be reduced. End-to-end decision-making is used for classification and vehicle attribute balance, allowing immediate responses to user requests. The experimental outcomes show that the latency of 0.297 s, outage time of 0.0837, distributed messages of 276, and computing complexity of 11.87 are used to assess the proposed framework's efficiency across vehicle density and velocities.

