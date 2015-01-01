Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research examining at-risk substance use by disability status is limited, with little investigation into differences by disability type. We investigated binge drinking and prescription opioid misuse among adults with and without disabilities, and by type of disability, to inform need for assessment and intervention within these populations.



METHODS: Secondary analyses of adults who completed the disability, alcohol, and prescription opioid misuse items in the 2018 Ohio, Florida, or Nebraska Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System surveys (n = 28 341), the only states that included prescription opioid misuse in 2018. Self-reported disability status (yes/no) relied on 6 standardized questions assessing difficulties with: vision, hearing, mobility, cognition, self-care, and independent living (dichotomous, nonmutually exclusive, for each disability). Logistic regression models estimated the association of disability status and type with (1) past 30-day binge drinking and (2) past-year prescription opioid misuse. Additional models were restricted to separate subsamples of adults who: (a) currently drink, (b) received a past-year prescription opioid, and (c) did not receive a past-year prescription opioid.



RESULTS: One-third reported at least one disability, with mobility (19.5%), cognitive (11.5%), and hearing (10.2%) disability being the most common. Disability status was associated with lower odds of binge drinking (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 0.74, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.68-0.80, P ≤ .01). However, among adults who currently drink, people with disabilities had higher odds of binge drinking (AOR = 1.11, 95% CI 1.01-1.22, P ≤ .05]. Disability was associated with higher odds of past-year prescription opioid misuse (AOR = 2.51, 95% CI 2.17-2.91, P ≤ .01).



CONCLUSIONS: Adults with disabilities had higher odds of prescription opioid misuse, and among adults who currently drink, higher odds for binge drinking were observed. The magnitude of the association between disability status and prescription opioid misuse was particularly concerning. Providers should be trained to screen and treat for substance use problems for people with disabilities.

