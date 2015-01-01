Abstract

Background The prevalence of smoking among patients with psychiatric disorders is 3-4 times higher than the general population. However, smoking is still permitted in many psychiatric clinics. The National Prevention Agreement (2018) mandates that all psychiatric wards be smoke-free by 2025. The UMC Utrecht clinics have been smoke-free since November 2020. Aim To examine healthcare workers’ attitudes before and after implementing the smoke-free policy. Method In an observational study with quantitative data analysis, data were collected in one center from healthcare workers in psychiatry departments with surveys. We collected demographic information, smoking status, attitudes towards the smoke-free policy, and its impact on patients and care. Incidents of aggression were prospectively recorded and reported in the MAP (aggression incidents in patient care). Results Out of 172 healthcare workers invited to participate, 30% (n = 52) completed the pre-implementation survey, and 20% (n = 34) completed the post-implementation survey. Prior to implementation, 62% (n = 32/52) of healthcare workers had a positive attitude towards the smoke-free policy, which increased to 77% (n = 26/34) post-implementation. Expectations of increased aggression incidents were reported by 62% (n = 32/52) during the pre-implementation phase. The number of aggression incidents was 46 in the one-year period before implementation (November 2019 – February 2020) and 45 incidents after implementation (November 2020 – February 2021). Conclusion This study supports the implementation of a smoke-free policy in psychiatric clinics due to the lack of a significant increase in aggression incidents. Healthcare workers perceived this outcome and observed quicker granting of ‘green’ freedoms.

