Abstract

This article illustrates the importance of conducting a comprehensive analysis of suicidality through the case study of an adolescent patient dealing with both depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The aim of treating suicidality is to address the underlying psychiatric conditions and factors contributing to the disorder. This necessitates a thorough evaluation of the treatment environment, the establishment of continuous care, and ensuring safety. By utilizing a new model to distinguish various forms of suicidal behavior and examining suicidality as a distinct phenomenon, it becomes possible to create individualized diagnostic and treatment approaches, along with effective risk assessments. In the presented patient, intrusive thoughts significantly impacted her suicidality. The treatment approach for patient A involved employing eye movement dual task (EMDT), exposure therapy and strategies to enhance autonomy. This approach aims to reduce suicidality, facilitate recovery, and alleviate the fear of losing control.

