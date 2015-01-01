|
Ehsani JP, Eshragi AC, Hellinger A. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2024; 9(1): e001396.
In their paper published in this issue of Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open, Luceri and colleagues1 document e-scooter-related traumas that were presented to an Italian Orthopedic Center emergency department during 6 months in 2021. This retrospective case review was paired with a literature review describing the nature and cause of injuries sustained from e-scooter use. Their findings offer insight into the specific mechanisms and injury sites of e-scooter-related traumas and shed light on the epidemiology of the injuries that are sustained. Their retrospective case review cannot capture exposure to e-scooter usage, which is crucial in determining risk. For example, their finding that most injuries occurred during the day may be a function of greater scooter use during those hours rather than daytime riding being riskier. The authors’ findings were largely corroborated by their literature review which found similar injury profiles among e-scooter riders across five countries. The authors conclude that while e-scooters are an inexpensive and climate-friendly mode of transport, mitigation of e-scooter injury risk is necessary through the implementation of effective policy.
Accidents, Traffic; policy; Public Health