Abstract

This article examines the feasibility of employing a cold-gas thruster (CGT), intended as a backpack-wearable device, for purposes of arresting backward falls, and in particular describes a supervisory controller that, for some motion described by an arbitrary combination of center-of-mass angle and angular velocity, both detects an impending fall and determines when to initiate thrust in the CGT in order to arrest the impending fall. The CGT prototype and the supervisory controller are described and experimentally assessed using a rocking block apparatus intended to approximate a backward-falling human. In these experiments, the CGT and supervisory controller restored upright stability to the rocking block in all experiment cases that would have otherwise resulted in a fall without the CGT assistance. Since the controller and experiments employ a reduced-order model of a falling human, the authors also conducted a series of simulations intended to examine the extent to which the controller might remain effective in the case of a multi-segment human. The results of these simulations suggest that the CGT controller would be nearly as effective on a multi-segment falling human as on the reduced-order model.

Language: en