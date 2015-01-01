SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Martin M. Sexual assault report 2024; 37-47.

Among many other multidisciplinary forensic science topics, the FTCOE1 pro- vides resources related to sexual assault response. As part of these efforts, the FTCOE published a report, Guidance Document on Considerations for Photo- graphic Documentation in Sexual Assault Cases in August 2022 [hereinafter FTCOE Guidance Document]; 2 this SAR article discusses key topics within the FTCOE Guidance Document.

https://forensiccoe.org/private/65e79117d5b2f


Language: en
