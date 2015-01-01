Abstract

Among many other multidisciplinary forensic science topics, the FTCOE1 pro- vides resources related to sexual assault response. As part of these efforts, the FTCOE published a report, Guidance Document on Considerations for Photo- graphic Documentation in Sexual Assault Cases in August 2022 [hereinafter FTCOE Guidance Document]; 2 this SAR article discusses key topics within the FTCOE Guidance Document.



