Abstract

(1) Background: The purpose of this study was to analyze the number of injuries in the canoe and kayak disciplines. (2) Methods: A cross-sectional and retrospective epidemiological study was conducted on a convenience sample of elite canoeists and kayakers during the Spanish Championships of each canoeing and kayaking modality. Retrospective data were collected on the number, body area, type, and severity of injuries sustained in previous seasons, as well as other affiliation data. Four separate multiple linear regression models were used to investigate the impact of the sports mode of canoeing, age, and sex on the occurrence of injuries. (3) Results: The findings indicate a distinction in injury frequency between canoeing and kayaking modalities, with injuries being more common in canoeing. The occurrence of mild injuries decreases with age among canoeists, while remaining consistent in kayaking. As athletes age, confidence intervals increase. Canoeists have a higher injury probability, and across all injury types, men have a lower injury risk. (4) Conclusions: The frequency of injuries is higher in the canoe modality across all age groups. Coaches and athletes should be well-informed about the insights provided in this study to implement targeted injury prevention strategies, especially in women canoeists.

