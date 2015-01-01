Abstract

Recently, in high-rise buildings, pressurization systems have been installed in emergency stairwells to prevent the ingress of smoke. However, in older buildings, these stairwells often lack pressurization systems, while in buildings with fewer stories, such systems are not typically installed. This study conducts simulations and a hot smoke test to evaluate the performance of air curtains in blocking smoke and toxic gases in outdoor emergency stairwells where additional pressurization equipment cannot be installed. The simulation results showed that air curtains installed perpendicular to the floor were useful at preventing smoke ingress, and higher wind speeds increased their effectiveness. It is believed that air curtains can partially reduce smoke ingress in stairwells of older buildings or low-rise structures without pressurization systems, thereby ensuring fire safety.

