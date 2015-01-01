Abstract

The increasing popularity of vehicles has led to traffic congestion and frequent traffic accidents. Intelligent transportation technology is an effective solution to this problem. In order to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of vehicle detection and tracking, this paper combined the improved YOLOv5s model with the optimized DeepSORT tracking algorithm to detect and track vehicles on traffic roads. Firstly, in the detection model of YOLOv5s, the Attention-based Intra-scale Feature Interaction (AIFI) module is introduced to detect vehicles more quickly and accurately. Secondly, the Kalman filtering (KF) algorithm of DeepSORT is optimized to improve the accuracy of predictions of the vehicle state by using the width to replace the length-to-width ratio of the vehicle prediction boxin the original KF algorithm. Finally, in the re-recognition network of DeepSORT, the original Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) model is replaced by an improved ResNet36 as the backbone network for feature extraction. The experimental results show that, compared with the original algorithm, when examining the performance of the improved algorithm in terms of target detection, the recall rate, average accuracy (mAP), and detection speed, are increased by 7.7%, 15.5%, and 14.2%, respectively; in terms of multi-object tracking performance, such as multi-object tracking precision (MOTP) and multi-object tracking accuracy (MOTA), improvementsof 14.84% and 9.62%, respectively, are obtained and the total number of times a trajectory is fragmented (Frag) is reduced by 32.52%.These results indicate that the proposed algorithm can meet the requirements of accuracy, real-time detection, and stable vehicle detection and tracking on traffic roads.

Language: en