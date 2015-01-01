Abstract

As global aging rises, identifying strategies to mitigate age-related physical decline has become an urgent priority. Dance represents a promising exercise modality for older adults, yet few studies have quantified the external loads older dancers experience. This study aimed to characterize the impacts accumulated across lower limb and spinal locations in older adults during Latin dance. Thirty older Latin dancers (age = 66.56 ± 6.38 years; female = 93.3%) wore inertial sensors on the scapulae, lumbar spine, knees, and ankles during a 1 h class. A distal-to-proximal gradient emerged in the total impacts (F = 429.29; p < 0.01; ωp2 = 0.43) and per intensities (F = 103.94-to-665.55; p < 0.01; ωp2 = 0.07-to-0.54), with the highest impacts sustained in the ankles (≈9000 total impacts) from 2 g to >10 g (p < 0.01; d = 1.03-to-4.95; ankles > knees > lower back > scapulae) and knees (≈12,000 total impacts) when <2 g (p < 0.01, d = 2.73-to-3.25; knees > ankles > lower back > scapulae). The majority of the impacts remained below 6 g across all anatomical locations (>94%). The impacts also increased in lower limb locations with faster tempos (r = 0.10-to-0.52; p < 0.01), while subtly accumulating over successive songs rather than indicating fatigue (r = 0.11-to-0.35; p < 0.01). The mild ankle and knee loads could strengthen the dancers' lower extremity bones and muscles in a population vulnerable to sarcopenia, osteoporosis, and falls. Quantifying the workload via accelerometry enables creating personalized dance programs to empower healthy aging. With global aging rising, this work addresses a timely public health need regarding sustainable lifelong exercise for older people. Ranging from low to moderate, the measured impact magnitudes suggest that dance lessons may provide enough osteogenic stimulus without overloading structures.

Language: en