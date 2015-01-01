Abstract

On a global scale, traffic incidents are a leading cause of mortality and material damage. Romania exhibits the highest rate of road traffic fatalities both in the European Union and worldwide, requiring a comprehensive examination of its overall influence on a national level. The current study uses an extensive approach centering on a spatial analysis model based on the Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP). Employing a series of spatial databases, this model delineates the geographical distribution and characteristics of road accidents to establish both their cumulative national impact and the identification of high-risk areas. The spatial database, containing traffic incident data, is constructed using geolocation techniques and integrated through network analysis to evaluate the impact in relation to distance. The AHP framework is applied in analyzing the impact across five key dimensions: accident severity, occurrence mode, prevailing weather conditions, traffic restrictions, and road markings. This multi-level AHP analysis not only identifies high-risk hotspots but also confirms the effectiveness of the proposed spatial model.

Language: en