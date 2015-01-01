Abstract

Safety signs serve as an important information carrier for safety standards and rule constraints. Detecting safety signs in mines is essential for automatically early warning of unsafe behaviors and the wearing of protective equipment while using computer vision techniques to realize advanced safety in the AI and IoT era. This work aims to propose an improved YOLOV4-tiny safety signs detection model applying deep learning to detect safety signs in mines. The dataset employed in this study was derived from coal mines and analogous environments, comprising a total of ten types of safety signs. It was partitioned into training, validation, and test sets following a distribution ratio of (training set + validation set) to test set = 9:1, with the training set to validation set ratio also set at 9:1. Then the attention mechanism ECANet was introduced into the model, which strengthened the network's learning of places that need attention. Moreover, the Soft-NMS algorithm was used to retain more correct prediction frames and optimize the detection model to further improve the detection accuracy. The Focal Loss function was introduced to alleviate the problem of category imbalance in one-stage safety signs detection. Experimental results indicate that the proposed model achieved a detection precision of 97.76%, which is 7.55% and 9.23% higher than the YOLOV4-tiny and Faster RCNN algorithms, respectively. Besides, the model performed better in the generalization because it avoided the over-fitting phenomenon that occurred in the YOLOV4-tiny and the Faster RCNN. Moreover, the advantages of the improved model were more prominent when detecting small target areas and targets under dim conditions in coal mines. This work is beneficial for the intelligent early warning system with surveillance cameras in coal mines.

Language: en