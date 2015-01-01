Abstract

Ambulance vehicles face a challenging issue in minimizing the response time for an emergency call due to the high volume of traffic and traffic signal delays. Several research works have proposed ambulance vehicle detection approaches and techniques to prioritize ambulance vehicles by turning the traffic light to green for saving patients' lives. However, the detection of ambulance vehicles is a challenging issue due to the similarities between ambulance vehicles and other commercial trucks. In this paper, we chose a machine learning (ML) technique, namely, YOLOv8 (You Only Look Once), for ambulance vehicle detection by synchronizing it with the traffic camera and sending an open signal to the traffic system for clearing the way on the road. This will reduce the amount of time it takes the ambulance to arrive at the traffic light. In particular, we managed to gather our own dataset from 10 different countries. Each country has 300 images of its own ambulance vehicles (i.e., 3000 images in total). Then, we trained our YOLOv8 model on these datasets with various techniques, including pre-trained vs. non-pre-trained, and compared them. Moreover, we introduced a layered system consisting of a data acquisition layer, an ambulance detection layer, a monitoring layer, and a cloud layer to support our cloud-based ambulance detection system. Last but not least, we conducted several experiments to validate our proposed system. Furthermore, we compared the performance of our YOLOv8 model with other models presented in the literature including YOLOv5 and YOLOv7. The results of the experiments are quite promising where the universal model of YOLOv8 scored an average of 0.982, 0.976, 0.958, and 0.967 for the accuracy, precision, recall, and F1-score, respectively.

