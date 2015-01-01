SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hamlah A, Tarabishy AA, Al-Madhagi H. Acta medica Lituanica 2023; 30(2): 133-138.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Versita)

DOI

10.15388/Amed.2023.30.2.5

PMID

38516515

PMCID

PMC10952423

Abstract

Crush syndrome (CS) is a metabolic disorder whose victims are individuals suffered from natural disasters such as earthquake or man-made conflicts. CS complications include acute kidney injury and cardiac arrhythmia that collectively end with death if untreated immediately. These complications are accounted for the liberation of damaged muscle tissues contents, primarily myoglobin and potassium. The present mini review discusses the biochemical basis of the development of CS. In addition, diagnosis and management and the application of novel experimental therapeutics of CS are also highlighted.


Language: en

Keywords

acute kidney injury; arrhythmia; Crush syndrome; myoglobin; rhabdomyolysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print