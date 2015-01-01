|
Kelly S, Daw S, Lawes JC. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Public Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38519347
OBJECTIVES: Drowning has been the focus of coastal safety, but a notable proportion of coastal mortality is due to other causes of death. This study describes that burden and quantifies the impact of exposure on Australian unintentional coastal fatalities not due to drowning.
coastal environments; coastal fatality; coastal safety; epidemiology; injury prevention