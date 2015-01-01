Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Drowning has been the focus of coastal safety, but a notable proportion of coastal mortality is due to other causes of death. This study describes that burden and quantifies the impact of exposure on Australian unintentional coastal fatalities not due to drowning.



METHODS: Analyses of Australian non-drowning coastal fatalities (NDCF) between July 2012 and June 2022 were conducted. Population and exposure-based rates were calculated for Australians 16+ years and compared to all-cause mortality rates. Time series analysis was performed using Joinpoint regression.



RESULTS: 616 NDCFs were recorded (0.27/100,000 pop.), with a decreasing average annual percent change of -5.1% (95% CI:-9.5 to -0.4). Cardiac conditions were the primary causal factor, involved in 52% of deaths. Higher fatality rates were seen among men and for incidents occurring in rural and remote areas. Fatality rates were disproportionately high among young adults when compared to all-cause mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: Men, young adults, and those living in/visiting regional and remote areas represent high-risk populations. Proximity to emergency services and extended response times represent major determinants of NDCF.



IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH: Due to the high prevalence of NDCF, coastal safety practitioners should expand their attention beyond drowning to consider the broader range of coastal hazards and fatality types.

