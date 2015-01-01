|
Vivion M, Reid V, Dubé E, Coutant A, Benoit A, Tourigny A. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e871.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38515081
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic was characterized by an abundance of information, some of it reliable and some of it misinformation. Evidence-based data on the impact of misinformation on attitudes and behaviours remains limited. Studies indicate that older adults are more likely to embrace and disseminate misinformation than other population groups, making them vulnerable to misinformation. The purpose of this article is to explore the effects of misinformation and information overload on older adults, and to present the management strategies put in place to deal with such effects, in the context of COVID-19.
COVID-19; Information overload, social media, informational practices; Misinformation; Older adults, Quebec