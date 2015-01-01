Abstract

BACKGROUND: The work of church employees contains many elements causing symptoms of stress and anxiety. They can lead into psychological distress and possibly indicate the beginning of a more serious psychological state. Women seem to be more disposed to psychological stress than men. We investigated factors contributing to psychological distress among women and men in four professions of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland (ELCF).



METHODS: A link to an electronic survey was sent to the members of respective trade unions of four professions of the ELCF, and we got responses from pastors (n = 241), church musicians (n = 92), diaconal workers (n = 85) and youth workers (n = 56). Psychological distress was assessed using the Mental Health Inventory-5 (MHI-5; cut-off value ≤ 52 indicating severe distress). We used logistic regression to examine sociodemographic, health-related, and work-related factors that could potentially be associated with psychological distress.



RESULTS: We found severe psychological distress in all profession groups. Gender differences were scarce. Loneliness was the most important factor associated with psychological distress in both men and women (OR 14.01; 95% CI 2.68-73.25 and OR 7.84; 3.44-17.88, respectively), and among pastors and church musicians (OR 8.10; 2.83-23.16 and OR 24.36; 2.78-213.72, respectively). High mental strain of work was associated with distress in women (OR 2.45; 1.01-5.97). Good work satisfaction was a protective factor for men and women (OR 0.06; 95% CI 0.01-0.40 and OR 0.61; 0.18-0.40, respectively) and for pastors and church musicians (OR 0.22; 0.08-0.73 and OR 0.06; 0.01-0.43, respectively). For women, additional protective factors were being a pastor (OR 0.26; 0.07-0.95), or youth worker (OR 0.08; 0.01-0.48), and good self-reported health (OR 0.38; 0.18-0.82).



CONCLUSION: Even though we found some protective factors, the share of workers with severe distress was higher in all profession groups of the ELCF than in the general population. Loneliness was the strongest stressor among both genders and high mental strain among women. The result may reflect unconscious mental strain or subordination to the prevailing working conditions. More attention should be paid to the mental wellbeing and work conditions of church employees.

Language: en