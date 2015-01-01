Abstract

Simply put, dealing with long-term injuries is difficult for athletes. It entails spending a significant amount of time on the sidelines, undergoing extensive rehabilitation and dealing with mental health issues that frequently go unnoticed. I have firsthand knowledge of this struggle, having suffered from multiple anterior cruciate ligamnet (ACL) ruptures throughout my football career, beginning at the age of 14. At the age of 22, I had undergone three ACL reconstructions, two with meniscal and articular cartilage repairs and one with internal plate removal and lateral tenodesis, and a double osteotomy. While physically reconstructing me, these experiences have also had a profound impact on my mental health, highlighting the hidden difficulties that come with longer-term and recurring injuries.

Overlooked mental health



Recovering from long-term sports injuries is emotionally taxing; initially, there is surprise, frustration and a genuine sense of loss. Athletes frequently conceal their difficulties, presenting a brave face as they persevere. The emotional rollercoaster ranges from excitement about returning to the game to the frustration over setbacks and fear of being injured again. What makes things more difficult is that recovery is primarily a solo journey, with a focus on individual mental strength rather than team spirit. This emotional burden affects both the athletes and their support systems. The recognition of mental strain highlights the significance of a comprehensive recovery. This includes both mental and physical recovery, as well as counselling, supportive networks and effective coping strategies. The impact on mental health serves as a stark reminder of the importance of providing comprehensive care for an athlete's well-being during a difficult recovery process. While clinicians should prioritise athletes' physical recovery, they must also consider psychological demands and social stress.

Dismissive attitudes towards mental health



In numerous instances, I sought support from coaches by proactively requesting individual meetings to discuss the mental health challenges I faced. Unfortunately, these efforts left me disappointed, as attempts to convey the emotional toll of my injuries, notably the sense of isolation from teammates, often resulted in dismissive remarks like, "That's what happens when you get injured; you'll just need to deal with it."



Even after securing an appointment with mental health services, I sensed a lack of full understanding of the profound impact of losing my sport, prompting a desire to broaden my discussions to encompass other aspects of my well-being. The absence of empathy and support from both coaches and mental health professionals shattered my trust, pushing me into a dark place with my mental health. This situation could have been avoided if coaches had received proper education on comprehensively supporting athletes. ...

