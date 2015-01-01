SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Swain TA, Snyder SW, McGwin GJ, Huisingh CE, Seder T, Owsley C. Cogn. Technol. Work 2023; 25(1): 65-74.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10111-022-00710-6

PMID

38516201

PMCID

PMC10956641

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Older drivers are a rapidly growing demographic group worldwide; many have visual processing impairments. Little is known about their preferences about vehicle instrument cluster design.

METHODS: We evaluated the psychometric properties of a questionnaire on "dashboard" design for a population-based sample of 1000 older drivers. Topics included gauges, knobs/switches, and interior lighting; items were statements about their visual design. Response options used a Likert-scale ("Definitely True" to "Definitely False"). Factor and Rasch analyses identified underlying subscales.

RESULTS: Driver responses revealed four thematic subscales fitting the Rasch model: cognitive processing, lighting, pattern recognition, and obstructions. Internal consistency of subscales was acceptable (0.70-0.87); all possessed a sufficiently unidimensional structure. Opportunities for improvement were identified (item scope, category ordering, discrimination of respondents' perception levels).

CONCLUSIONS: Assessment of motor vehicle dashboard preferences indicated cognitive processing, lighting, pattern recognition, and obstructions are areas relevant to older drivers. Future work will examine the relationship between older drivers' visual function (e.g., contrast sensitivity, visual processing speed) and their design preferences as revealed by the Dashboard Questionnaire, with the aim to optimize instrument cluster displays for older drivers.


Language: en

Keywords

dashboard; ergonomics; instrument cluster design; older drivers; vehicle

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print