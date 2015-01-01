Abstract

There are few studies of impacts of arts on recovery in schizphrenia, on audience mood and social connection. We developed a pilot evaluation of opera performances in a university setting on Elyn Saks' journey from psychosis, teaching law and falling in love, coupled with pre-opera workshop on approaches to resilience. Using surveys, primary outcomes were pre and post affect (PANAS-X positive, negative; visual "affect grid" touchscreen for affective valence and arousal) and social connectedness with secondary outcomes of increasing understanding, reducing stigma and willingness to socialize or serve persons with mental illness. Of 107 live and 117 online attendees, 64 completed pre, 24 post, and 22 both surveys. Respondent characteristics were similar for those with pre and pre and post surveys: average age mid 50's, half female, 10% sexual minority, half White/Caucasian, 13% Hispanic/Latino, 11% Black/African American and 20% Asian; of 22 with pre and post, 9 (41%) were providers. There were significant post-pre increases in positive affect (PANAS-X) and arousal (visual grid) and social connectedness (Cohen's d = 0.82 to 1.24, each p < .001); and willingness to socialize with someone with schizophrenia (d = 0.68, p = .011). In this pilot evaluation of opera in a university auditorium, despite small sample sizes, there were significant post-pre increases in audience positive affect and social connection, which could reflect selection (those with positive response completing surveys) or may suggest that arts events promote well-being and connection, issues for future larger studies.

Language: en