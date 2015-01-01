SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sarfo JO, Amoadu M, Obeng P, Kordorwu PY, Adams AK, Gyan TB, Osman AG, Asiedu I. Dialogues Health 2023; 2: e100103.

10.1016/j.dialog.2023.100103

38515484

PMC10953970

INTRODUCTION: Injuries during adolescence cause lifelong harm and death. Our study used a nationally representative sample to examine the prevalence and risk factors associated with serious injuries among in-school adolescents in Panama.

METHODS: We analysed Panama's 2018 Global School-Based Student Health Survey data using SPSS. Percentages were used to summarise the results of the prevalence of serious injuries. Binomial logistic regression analysis was performed to examine the risk factors of serious injuries. The results were presented as an adjusted odds ratio (AOR) at a 95% confidence interval (CI).

RESULTS: The prevalence of serious injury among in-school adolescents in Panama is 45%. Furthermore, the study found that males (AOR= 1.495, CI=1.272--1.756), truancy (AOR=1.493, CI=1.249--1.785), overweight (AOR= 1.246, 95% CI=11.057--1.469), drinking alcohol (AOR= 1.397, CI=1.151--1.695), experiencing physical attack (AOR= 2.100, CI=11.646--2.681), engaging in a physical fight (AOR=1.586, CI=1.289--1.952) and bullied outside school (AOR=1.276, CI=1.005--1.621) significantly predict serious injuries among adolescents in Panama.

CONCLUSION: Multidisciplinary approaches targeting the correlates observed will help reduce the high prevalence of serious injuries among in-school adolescents in Panama.


Adolescents; Aggressive Behaviours; Correlates; Panama; Prevalence; Serious injuries

