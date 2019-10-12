|
Citation
Gietaneh W, Molla M, Alene M, Shitu D. Dialogues Health 2023; 2: e100093.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38515489
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Globally, work related injury has been continued as a major public health problem. In Ethiopia there are few fragmented empirical studies particularly among workers of fast growing sectors and there is no a national representative study on work related injury. Therefore, this study aims to determine the magnitude of work related injury associated factors and its disparity among construction, textile and municipal solid waste management workers in Ethiopia.
Language: en
Keywords
Construction; Ethiopia; MSWM; Textile; Work related injury