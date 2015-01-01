Abstract

Women from Latin American countries experience high levels of psychological and physical abuse and violence. Immigrant Latina women are often subjected to a patriarchal system in both family and government, which has resulted in a variety of complex and far-reaching outcomes. This qualitative study sought to understand the experiences of immigrant Latina women who were exposed to violence, as well as their access to mental health care. This study used 20 interviews with immigrant Latina women from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico who had accessed mental health services in California. The primary themes that emerged from analysis of the data included motivating factors for seeking services (e.g., motherhood, community, hope, and mental health needs), barriers to accessing services (e.g., fatalism, marianismo, stigma, finances, language barriers, threats, abuse, and systemic insensitivity), and treatment and solutions (e.g., empathy, advocacy, and community approaches). These results appeared to be indicative of the importance of addressing sociopolitical, historical, and cultural trauma as an imperative component of effective treatment. In this context, the authors explore liberation psychology, a concept and approach that promotes social justice values and emphasizes the empowerment of immigrant Latina women in clinical practice. It is recommended that the historical sociocultural abuse of immigrant Latina women be thoughtfully considered and discussed in the therapeutic process to create lasting psychological change. Future research, policy efforts, and program development, including psychotherapeutic treatment modalities, should focus specifically on marginalized groups facing barriers to mental health care in order to increase access and effectiveness of treatment.

