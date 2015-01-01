Abstract

In September 2023, a surge of violence against healthcare professionals occurred in Nepal within a two-week span, despite recent legal amendments aimed at curbing such incidents. This manuscript explores whether stricter legislation effectively deters these acts. The violence is rooted in Nepal's healthcare system's inadequacies, leading to overcrowded and understaffed hospitals, patient frustration, and healthcare professional burnout. Misinformation and rumors, particularly in rural areas, can trigger outbreaks of violence, exacerbated by media sensationalism. The lack of legal consequences for attackers is a significant factor. Perpetrators often go unpunished, emboldening others to resort to violence when dissatisfied with medical services. Political affiliations and third-party involvement for financial gain are common. The psychological toll on healthcare workers is profound, resulting in burnout, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder, contributing to a significant brain drain of doctors from Nepal. This paper underscores the importance of enforcing existing laws to create a safe workplace and making the malpractice complaint process accessible to the public to deter resorting to violence.

Language: en