Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We sought to answer the question of how adolescents (ages 12-17 years old) with opioid-related presentations are currently managed in the ED. The two main outcomes were the proportion of visits where naloxone and buprenorphine were both used and prescribed, and the rate of revisits to the emergency department in the six months following ED presentation.



METHODS: This was a multi-center retrospective cross-sectional study. We studied patients presenting to the ED who were 12-17 years old with an opioid-related presentation.



RESULTS: Two-hundred and thirty-one patients were identified out of 571 encounters screened. Of these presentations, 77/231 (33%) were girls and 154/231 (67%) were boys. The majority of patients were Latino (64%; n=147); 26% were white (n=59), 6% were middle eastern or Arab (14), and 4% were black (10). Incidence of opioid use disorder per 100,000 presentations increased by 2800% from 2014 to 2022 (21/100,000 +/- 10 [2014] to 600/100,000 +/- 50 [2022]). A plurality of cases was related to opioid withdrawal (42%; 97). On discharge from the ED, 29% of patients received naloxone. For patients in withdrawal, 4% received a prescription for buprenorphine. Twenty-nine percent of patients had a return to the ED in the six months following initial visit.



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescent opioid-related presentations to the ED are rapidly increasing. Increasing ED presentations, compounded by a high 6-month revisit rate, pose a management challenge amid limited outpatient resources for this population. Opioid agonist therapy and naloxone are not routinely provided. Increasing the use of both are two ways to improve the quality of care for this population.

