Abstract

There has been limited research on maternal anemia affecting children's behavioral development, with a lack of studies focusing on sex differences in this association. Based on the Ma'anshan Birth Cohort, 2132 mother-child pairs were included. Maternal anemia was evaluated based on the hemoglobin concentration and children's behavioral development was assessed by Achenbach Child Behavior Checklist 1.5-5. Binary logistic regression models indicated that compared with children born of mothers without anemia throughout pregnancy, maternal mild anemia during pregnancy or only anemia in the 3rd trimester was associated with increased risks of aggressive behaviors in boys. Maternal mild anemia only in the 2nd trimester was associated with increased risks of attention problems in boys. In girls, maternal mild anemia during pregnancy was associated with increased risks of withdrawn, internalizing problems and total problems. Girls born of mothers with mild anemia only in the 2nd trimester had higher risks of total problems. Maternal mild anemia in both 2nd and 3rd trimesters was associated with increased risks of internalizing problems in girls. Our study identified sex-specific effects of maternal mild anemia during pregnancy on children's behavioral development problems.

