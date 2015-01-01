|
Citation
|
McCool WC, Codding BF. Evol. Hum. Sci. 2024; 6: e3.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38516371
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
As homicide rates spike across the United States, researchers nominate diverse causes such as temperature, city greenness, structural racism, inequality, poverty and more. While variation in homicide rates clearly results from multiple causes, many correlation studies lack the systematic theory needed to identify the underlying factors that structure individual motivations. Building on pioneering work in evolutionary human sciences, we propose that when resources are unequally distributed, individuals may have incentives to undertake high-risk activities, including lethal violence, in order to secure material and social capital. Here we evaluate this theory by analysing federal data on homicide rates, poverty and income inequality across all 50 US states for the years 1990, 2000 and 2005-2020. Supporting predictions derived from evolutionary social sciences, we find that the interaction of poverty (scarcity) and inequality (unequal distribution) best explains variation in US homicide rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
applied evolutionary anthropology; behavioural ecology; inequality; lethal violence; poverty