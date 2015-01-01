|
Saar-Ashkenazy R, Bergman YS, Ashkenazy O, Guez J. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2328506.
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
38516952
BACKGROUND: The outbreak of war in Israel on 7 October and the unique events of that day have presented unprecedented challenges to first responders (FRs), who are professionally trained to engage in providing assistance in such circumstances. Moreover, while research demonstrates the long-term psychological consequences of FRs, little is known regarding how FR's engagement in providing assistance relates to stress and resilience levels as events continue to unfold.
acute stress disorder (ASD); espadas de hierro; first-responders; iron-swords; resilience; resiliencia; Síntomas de estrés traumático (TSS); socorristas; trastorno por estrés agudo (TEA); Traumatic stress symptoms (TSS)