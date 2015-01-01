Abstract

3D-printed firearms cause challenges in criminal investigations and forensic analysis because they are difficult to trace. Indeed, in addition to being "ghost guns", they may not produce all the conventional ballistic traces normally used for firearm identification. However, 3D-printed firearms produce other very specific traces, such as polymer traces which come from the polymers used to print the firearm. To date, only a few studies have focused on the analysis of polymer traces. This study therefore aims to characterize polymer traces from 3D-printed firearms, using non-destructive spectroscopic techniques readily available in most forensic laboratories (i.e., FTIR and Raman) and evaluate the potential for association of polymer specimens or traces with their source. To do so, the study was divided into four parts. First, the population study conducted among 3D printing companies and individuals practicing 3D printing has revealed that PLA and PLA+ are the most widely used polymer types in Quebec, Canada. Second, FTIR and Raman spectroscopic analysis of polymer samples collected during the population study has allowed the development of a reference polymer spectral database. The analysis and interpretation of these spectra revealed that polymer filaments present very low intravariability, but very high intervariability, due in part to the different polymer types and the pigments used to color them. The use of chemometric tools with the spectra showed that these two spectroscopic methods were highly discriminating. Third, test firing of 3D-printed firearms has allowed for the simulation of a scene involving this type of firearm and the collection of polymer traces generated. Fourth, the comparison of chemical signatures between polymer filaments and polymer traces has allowed for the evaluation of the potential for chemical association. This study highlights the added value of chemical analysis of 3D-printed firearms polymer traces in a criminal investigation by demonstrating that polymer filaments, the polymer from which a 3D-printed firearm is made, as well as polymer traces generated during firing, can be linked chemically and provide relevant information.

