Bender EM, Machetanz L, von Känel R, Euler S, Kirchebner J, Günther MP. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1356843.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
38516261
INTRODUCTION: Comorbid substance use disorder (SUD) is linked to a higher risk of violence in patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorder (SSD). The objective of this study is to explore the most distinguishing factors between offending and non-offending patients diagnosed with SSD and comorbid SUD using supervised machine learning.
Language: en
explorative analysis; forensic psychiatric patients; non-forensic patients; offending; schizophrenia spectrum disorder; substance use disorder; supervised machine learning