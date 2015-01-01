Abstract

BACKGROUND: The number of people who have been displaced from their homes due to violence, conflict, and natural disasters. The displaced persons are vulnerable to PTSD; however, being women, individuals with lower socio-economic status and intense exposure to physical assault are more vulnerable. The reviews stated that the pooled prevalence of PTSD among refugees in high-income countries was higher than the general population. However, there has been no review done on PTSD among displaced persons in Africa. Therefore, the aim of this review was to summarise the most recent data evidence on the pooled prevalence of posttraumatic stress disorder and the pooled effect of associated factors on adult displaced people in Africa.



METHODS: We used an appropriate guideline for systematic reviews and meta-analyses reports, which is the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA). This review protocol was registered in PROSPERO (CRD42023411371). The publications were identified from PubMed/Medline, EMBASE, the Cochrane Library, Scopus databases, and other grey searches of Google Scholar and World Health Organisation (WHO) reports. The data was extracted in Microsoft Excel, and then it will be imported into STATA 11.0 for analysis.



RESULTS: We have included 10 studies conducted in African countries with 5287 study participants. In this meta-analysis, the pooled prevalence of PTSD among displaced people in Africa was 55.64 (95% CI: 42.76-68.41%). Further, in subgroup analysis regarding the study participants, the pooled prevalence of PTSD among internally displaced people and refugees was 56.35% and 54.04%, respectively. Among the associated factors, being female, unemployed, and depression were significantly related to PTSD among displaced people.



CONCLUSIONS: In this review, the pooled prevalence of PTSD among displaced people in Africa was high. Demographic characteristics (female, single, and unemployed), substance use disorder, and depression were risk factors for PTSD among displaced people. This finding might help the stakeholders (mental health policy makers, administrators, and mental health professionals) to address the prevention, early screening, and management of PTSD among displaced people and to give attention to more vulnerable bodies. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: PROSPERO, identifier CRD42023411371.

