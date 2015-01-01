|
Nekoei-Moghadam M, Moradi SM, Tavan A. Global Health 2024; 20(1): e23.
38515186
BACKGROUND: The Sendai Framework is the United Nations' most significant approach to reducing the risk of disasters from 2015 to 2030. This framework designed for all communities. However, communities should create operational and remedial strategies based on their unique circumstances. Considering the gaps in the implementation of Sendai framework strategies in Iran, as a developing country, the present study was designed.
Developing countries; Disaster risk reduction; Executive actions; Sendai framework; Strategies