Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Sendai Framework is the United Nations' most significant approach to reducing the risk of disasters from 2015 to 2030. This framework designed for all communities. However, communities should create operational and remedial strategies based on their unique circumstances. Considering the gaps in the implementation of Sendai framework strategies in Iran, as a developing country, the present study was designed.



METHOD: This study was conducted by using a qualitative direct content analysis method to find out the expert's opinions on the implementation of the Sendai framework in Iran from 2021 to 2023. 35 experts in the focus group discussion and 9 experts in the interview were the participants of the study.



RESULTS: Study findings were merged and reported as one main theme entitled Executive actions for implementing the Sendai Framework, four categories, and 37 codes. Eleven codes for the strategy of understanding disaster risk, 11 codes for the strategy of strengthening disaster risk governance to manage disaster risk, eight codes for the strategy of Investing in disaster risk reduction for resilience, and finally, seven codes for the strategy of enhancing disaster preparedness for effective response and to "Build Back Better" in recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction were identified as implementation solutions.



CONCLUSION: The Sendai Framework has not provided any detailed implementation solutions because the countries' economic, social, level of development, etc., are different. The study's findings can be used as a guide for other developing countries.

Language: en